Terry Lee Vickers Terry Lee Vickers, 54, of Kansas City, Missouri, died April 29, 2020 at his home. Terry was born July 12, 1965 in Independence, Missouri to Leroy Vickers and Beverly (Vickers) Conoley. He attended Fort Osage High School in Independence, Missouri. He continued his education and football career at Missouri Western State University, graduating in 1988 with a B.S. in Secondary Education, emphasis in History and Physical Education. He received his Master of Science in Education and Educational Leadership in 2003 from Northwest Missouri State University. Family and football were the loves of his life. He taught and coached football/basketball/ track for 30 years in Maysville, Smithville, Lee's Summit, and North Kansas City High Schools. He finished his coaching career at Benedictine College. His family, students, football players, and fellow coaches meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sonya; daughters, Haley Ragan (husband, Jake), Mallory, and Josey; mother, Beverly Conoley; sister, Brenda McKinley; brother, David (wife, Karen); and many nieces and nephews, all of whom were very special to him. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Vickers; sister, Susan Vickers; and brother, Mike Vickers. His Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. (Arrangements Cremation Society of KS and MO online condolences www.kccremation.com (816) 822-9888)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.