Terry M. Boyer
1952 - 2020
Terry M. Boyer Terry M. Boyer, 68 passed away after a long illness on July 29, 2020. Terry was born April 25, 1952 in Coffeyville, Kansas to Wayne and Meredith Boyer. He was very proud to have been born and raised in Coffeyville. He gave his heart to the Lord at a young age. Terry married Linda Bennett in 1973 and graduated from Pittsburg State University in 1974. Terry was a kind, loving person who never met a stranger. He was an entrepreneur and held a patent that potentially saved countless lives. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. Terry was mechanically inclined, known to read manuals for fun, and was willing to fix anything. He was always ready to help family, friends, and neighbors anytime he could. Terry is survived by his wife Linda, son Todd and his wife Paige. Grandchildren Tess and Tyson. Brother Greg Boyer (Nancy); sisters Stephanie Smith (Roy), Michele Foreman (Brian). A graveside service will be held in Coffeyville, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 31, 2020.
