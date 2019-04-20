|
Terry Michael Terry Gene Michael, 72, Kansas City, passed away on April 18, 2019. Terry was born on January 22, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gene Calvin and Frances Louise (Place) Michael. Survivors: wife, Donna of 49 years; son, Jay (Meghan) Michael, Dallas, TX; daughter, Julie (Tony) Borchers, Leawood, KS; 4 grandchildren, Michael, Katie and Linsey Filger, Ava Michael; sister, Joy Collins, Horseshoe Bay, TX; sister, Kay (Bob) Stratton, Horseshoe Bay, TX; Services: 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Hillside Christian Church, 900 NE Vivian Road, Kansas City, MO 64118. Visitation: 10:00AM, prior to the service. An evening visitation from 6:30-8:30 PM, Monday, April 22, 2019, at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Terry G. Michael Memorial Scholarship Platte County R-III and/or Hillside Christian Church. Burial: Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron, MO. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 20, 2019