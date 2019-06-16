Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Terry Porter Obituary
Terry Porter Terry (Mike) Porter, 68, Kansas City, MO, passed away June 13, 2019. Mike was born August 27, 1950 in Maryville, MO. He spent most of his life in Kansas City and was a 37 year employee of UMB. Mike enjoyed traveling, golfing, fishing and was an avid Kansas City Royals and Chiefs fan. He especially enjoyed being a "Papa" to Kinley. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Virginia Porter, and a brother, Dennis Porter. He is survived by his wife, Debra; two sons, Greg and Mark; brother, Kevin; brother-in-law, Paul and his wife, Barbara, brother-in-law Phillip and his wife, Tammy; and his granddaughter, Kinley Porter. Per Mike's wishes there will be no services. Please honor him by raising a toast of your favorite beverage. Contributions are welcomed in Mike's memory to Wayside Waifs, Inc. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
