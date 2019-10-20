|
Terry Soles Terry Shawn Soles, 63, of Kansas City passed away at home on September 20, 2019. Shawn was born November 11, 1955 in Granite City, Illinois. In 1978 he met the love of his life, Mary (Lisa) Gullett and they were wed May 26, 1980 in Laguna Beach, California. He had careers in both the aerospace and automotive industries. He was an avid Nascar fan, outdoorsman and historian. He was a devoted husband, loving Father and adored Grandfather. Shawn is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughter, Terri Soles; two sons, Joshua Soles, Jesse Soles and his two grandsons, Brody and Hunter Soles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019