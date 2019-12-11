|
|
Thea L. Shores Family and Friends will gather to honor the life of our Mother, Thea L. Shores on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, 2:00 pm, at Amos Family, 10913 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, Ks. Mom's work here was done on December 7, 2019 as she peacefully moved beyond this world. Our grief at the loss of our mother, best friend, grandmother, and companion is another story. Mom was born in Germany on October 26, 1929, and immigrated to America in 1948, specifically, Atchison, Kansas. She left Germany for the possibilities, freedom, and opportunities the United States had to offer. After Atchison, there was a brief move to Wellsville, Kansas, and then on to a newly built home in Shawnee, Kansas. While still in Germany, Thea attended college and worked in an employment office. After arriving in Atchison, Kansas, she worked at Intfen Furniture store while completing Secretarial School. Over the years she worked for several doctors, she managed the TWA Overhaul Base Gift Shop, and was assistant manager at the Montgomery Wards Outlet Store in Shawnee, Kansas before retiring. She was smart, business minded, always ambitious, entrepreneurial, and creative. Mom always lived within her means, took pride in her home, and was a wonderful cook. She loved gardening, sewing, she crocheted and always had a project in the works. Over the years, she had many pets dear to her heart, mainly dogs, but her two cockatiels were very special to her. Mom faithfully fed the birds outdoors and threw out peanuts all day long to the squirrels and chipmunks. She made sure we had a yearly vacation to the mountains, trips back to visit family in Germany, the Lake of the Ozarks, and weekends camping. Mom's other favorite places were the Bahamas and Las Vegas. She was cultured, well read, loved the symphony, and listening to Johnny Mathis. Mom was a beautiful, strong, and tenacious woman. She lived a long full life and always strived to do her very best with any opportunity put before her. She instilled a sense of fortitude, bravery, and a love of nature that will live on within her children and their families. We owe her a lot and she will be dearly missed by all of us. With much love and thanks, Mom. Until we meet again. She is preceded in death by Daughter: Irene P Hawley, Grandchildren: Ryan Hawley, and Abe Hawley She is survived by her longtime companion and partner, Garth Darville, her beloved dog, Sadie, and favorite bird, Tagi Children: John Shores (Judy), Jules Shores, Thea Richard (Joseph) Grandchildren: Anne Pruneda (Anson), Sarah Bell ( Todd), Steve Shores, Brandon Richard (Evelyn), Jason Richard (Ginna), Trevon Richard Great Grandchildren: Brandon and Sophia Richard, Ally May and Beau Richard, and Bennett Pruneda Sister: Waltraud Elsner (Guenter), nephew, Jens Elsner, Brother: Horst Brendel (Inga) KC Hospice House was invaluable to our Mom and family. Please, consider a donation to them in Mom's name at 12000 Wornall Road KCMO 64145. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com. (arr. The Amos Family Funeral Home, 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019