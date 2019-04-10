Kansas City Star Obituaries
More Obituaries for Thelma Watson
Thelma Jean Watson

Thelma Jean Watson Obituary
Thelma Jean Watson Thelma Jean Watson (nee McDougal) - 72, transitioned on April 1, 2019 at home in Kansas City, MO. Jean was the only daughter of the late Velma McDougal and the late Luther Irish and was born in Kansas City, MO on November 3, 1946. Taken far too soon, she fought a difficult battle with Ovarian cancer for over a year. Mrs. Watson attended DA Holmes, Booker T Washington and finally, Ladd elementary schools, during her formative years. She then was a stellar student at Central Jr and graduated from Central Sr high schools. During her years of employment, Jean worked for Mobil Oil, Rockhurst University, the US Postal Service, Louisiana Bar & Grill and finally retiring from the Kansas City Star. Jean is survived by her loving husband James (Jim) Watson: four children- Louis (Mark) Carney of New York City and Atlanta, Nina (Carlos) Carney of Las Vegas, Brian (Demetria) Carney of Las Vegas and Natalie (Mister) Fugate of Las Vegas: six beautiful grandchildren- David, Camisha, Malik, Brian, Maliyah and Mister,Jr and an adored great grandson- David Jr. Her "sister", Beverly Todd and favorite cousin Shirley Trice were near during her calling, as well as loved ones who cared for her during her final stage. A memorial service is planned for May 12, 2019 at Dejavu events center. Please email inquiries, photos and any brief memoirs to [email protected]
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
