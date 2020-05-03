Thelma K. Jackson Thelma Kathryn (Dahl) Jackson, passed away on April 26, 2020, in San Marcos CA, at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years Robert Willard Jackson, and by her brothers Raymond Dahl and Richard Dahl and her sister Helen Wade. She is survived by her children Jane (David Bonner) of Lexington MA, Robert Michael (Nancy Crandall) of Denver CO, and Nancy Driscoll (Brian) of Encinitas CA, as well as by her brother Robert E. Dahl (Charlotte) of Peoria, AZ. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thelma was born September 16, 1924, in Garnet KS, daughter of Carl Hansen Dahl and May (Sheldon) Dahl. The family moved to Lincoln KS and then to Manhattan KS, where Thelma graduated from Manhattan High School in the Class of 1942. She attended Kansas State University, but left college after marrying Robert W. Jackson in 1945. The couple spent a year in Ames IA, in 1949, where Bob earned a Masters at Iowa State University. They moved to Prairie Village KS, in 1953, lived in the Kansas City area for thirty years, and moved back to Manhattan in 1983. Thelma held various paid positions, including school secretary at the Barstow School from 1962-70, and completed her undergraduate degree at Avila College in 1974. She also volunteered with organizations such as PEO, AAUW, and Trinity Presbyterian Church. But her primary devotion was to her family. Nothing made her happier than to be surrounded by her extended family and all the related children and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook, and frequent hostess of parties for family, neighbors, church members, and her husband's business associates. An accomplished seamstress, she made many of her children's clothes, and sewed numerous costumes for Halloween, school plays and musicals. She loved her native state, often exclaiming that there is nothing finer than a beautiful Kansas day. She was tender-hearted, nonjudgmental, a good listener, a ready laugher and crier, a good neighbor, an eager gardener, a dog lover. Most of all, she was a devout and lifelong Christian, striving always to follow the teachings of Jesus and to be a good and faithful servant of God. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1110 College Ave., Manhattan KS 66502.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store