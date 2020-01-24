Kansas City Star Obituaries
Thelma L. Stark

Thelma L. Stark Obituary
Thelma L. Stark Thelma L Stark, 89, passed away on January 18, 2020 at the Shangra La Rehab and Living Center in Blue Springs, Missouri. She was born on January 21, 1930 in Geneseo, Kansas the daughter of Victor and Gertrude (Kruse) Splitter. Thelma was a teacher in a one-room country school. For 20 years, she worked in the Veteran's Thrift Store in Kansas City. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Utica, Kansas. She loved to crochet, knit, and do word search puzzles. She married Homer Stark on May 3, 1949, in Utica, Kansas. He died on April 3, 2005. Survivors include a son, Leonard, and wife Roberta Stark of Blue Springs Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Kevin Stark and Melanie Logan; 6 great-grandchildren, Kortne, Kenzie, Sydney Stark, and Saul, Sesily, Stella Logan; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Judyn and Zebadius Askew. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband and son, David Stark. Funeral service will be on Friday, January 24, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the United Methodist Church, Utica, Kansas followed by burial in the Utica Cemetery. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City, Kansas, 9:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020. Memorial contributions may be given to the Utica United Methodist Church. Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 24, 2020
