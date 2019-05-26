Resources More Obituaries for Thelma Logan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thelma Logan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thelma Logan Thelma Irene Meadors Edwards Scott Logan, 92, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on May 15, 2019. She was born on a farm in Alma, AR, on March 23, 1927, to Ora Mae Huff and Earl Meadors and was the oldest of six children. She attended Alma High School and in 1944, she married her first husband, James Edwards of Kibler, AR. In 1953, their only child, Vicki Ann, was born in Bonne Terre, MO. A move in 1961 led to Kansas City where she lived on and off for the remainder of her life. She held a variety of positions during her working years in Kansas City at Stephenson's Old Apple Farm Restaurant, Allen Marking Co., and Tandra's Restaurant in Blue Springs, MO. In 1972, she married her second husband, Daniel H. Scott of Blue Springs, MO. After his retirement they moved to Oklahoma and spent many years traveling with the Okie-Arkie RV Club. After Dan's death in 1985, Thelma returned to work part-time for Fianna Hills Country Club and Frisco Station Restaurant in Fort Smith, AR; and later at Hallbrook Country Club in Leawood, KS. She retired from working in 2011 after 20-years at Hallbrook. At age 75, she married her third husband, Ralph Logan. She and Ralph were very happy often spending time with close friends and family. Ralph preceded her in death in 2006. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers in infancy; brothers Benny and Bill; and a step-daughter. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Ried, of Raytown, MO; granddaughter Kimberlee Ried and grandson-in-law, Erik Bergrud, and great-grandson, Luke Bergrud, of Kansas City, MO; and only sister, Betty Jo Bowlin of Mulberry, AR. She also leaves six nieces and four nephews along with two sisters-in-law, Joann Meadors of Alma, AR; and Alice Meadors of Orlando, FL; and two step-sons Raymond Logan of Lee's Summit, MO, and Ralph Logan, Jr. of North Richland Hills, TX, along with five step-grandchildren. A local Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Loma Vista West Clubhouse, 7532 Loma Vista Drive, Kansas City, MO. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Chapel, Fort Smith, AR. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Smith National Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Love Cemetery in honor of Thelma's parents. Donations can be mailed to: Love Cemetery Upkeep Fund, c/o BancorpSouth Bank, 17 US-64 East, Alma, AR 72921.

