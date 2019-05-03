Thelma Mae Harris Thelma Mae Harris, 94, of Windsor, Missouri, died early Sunday morning, April 28, 2019 at Windsor Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Windsor. She was born December 17, 1924, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Forrest Charles Graves and Viola Elizabeth (Fryer) Graves. On July 31, 1944, in Raytown, Mo., she preceded married Walter Milton Harris and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2010. Thelma spent her grade school years in Des Moines but moved with her family to the Kansas City area when she was 12. She graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1942 and then worked for Civil Service at Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base in Belton for 20 years in the purchasing department. After retirement, Milton and Thelma relocated to rural Missouri in Versailles. They eventually purchased a longhorn cattle ranch near Green Ridge and fulfilled their retirement dreams. In addition to ranch life, they enjoyed day trips exploring Missouri and visiting auctions and antique stores. Over the years, several Schnauzer companions including Duke, Duke Leroy, Dutchess, and Friskie kept Milton and Thelma company on the farm and became like family to them. Thelma was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Fried chicken and apple pie were among many favorite meals she prepared for her family. She was artistic and enjoyed ceramics and painting. Showing concern and care for others was a thread woven throughout her life. Whether it was her family, friends, or acquaintances that crossed her path, she looked out for others and found creative ways to brighten the day for those in need of care. Survivors include a son, Dennis Lee Harris (Susan), Portland, Oregon; a daughter, Deborah Lynn Blackmore, Bates City, Mo.; two grandchildren, Brian Allen Blackmore and Cheryl Ann Wrisinger (Nathan); two great-grandsons, Zakery and Ayden; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her husband Milton, she was preceded in death by a brother Edward and three sisters, Helen, Betty, and Beverly. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. Condolences may be left online at www.hadleyfuneralhome.com.

