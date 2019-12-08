|
Thelma Marie Williams Thelma Marie "Berglund" Williams, 97 of Belton Missouri passed away December 1st with family by her side. No public services are to be held. A private family internment will be held at a later date. Thelma was born in KC, MO the daughter of Oscar and Mathilda Berglund. Thelma was a graduate of Central High School in 1939. Before marriage Thelma was a photographer for a portrait studio located at Emery Bird Thayer which required traveling throughout the United States. After marriage to Robert G. Williams (Bob) in 1949, she was became a lifelong homemaker where she enjoyed raising her five children. Thelma spent most of her adult married life in Overland Park. She was involved in her children's schooling and their activities in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and little league baseball. Thelma enjoyed hosting parties and playing bridge with her husband and friends. Thelma was regularly speaking her mind about life and politics. She enjoyed sewing, traveling the US and abroad with her daughter Pam, crossword puzzles, and any good mystery book. She retired with Bob to the Lake of the Ozarks in 1992. Upon Bob's passing in 1998 Thelma returned to the KC area to be near her family and friends. Survivors include two sons Barry Williams and wife Hedy of Sandpoint, ID and Kirk Williams of Denver, Co, three daughters Pam Rose and husband Warren of Belton, MO, Robin Schulz of Williamsburg, KS and Amy Willan of Belton, MO. Along with six granddaughters and nine great grandchildren. To leave fond memories and condolences for the family, visit www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019