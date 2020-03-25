|
Thelma Ruth Kirkland June 2, 1932 - March 21, 2020 Thelma Ruth Kirkland, 87, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. Born June 2, 1932 to Will and Rosa Lee Gray Akins, Ruth was raised in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee in Citico, was valedictorian at Vonore High School and was married to Howard Kirkland on September 4, 1951. Ruth and Howard ran several gas station, truck stop and restaurant businesses in the Kansas City area for more than 50 years. Ruth loved to meet and make friends with the many customers over the years. Living at Addington Place Assisted Living in the Northland for the last 7+ years, she was loved by the staff, residents, and their families for her friendly demeanor, many songs, and kindness to everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Rosa, brothers, Harvey "Butch", Arnold, Calvin and Ray, and sister Bunchy, husband, Howard, and two children, Dena and Rocky. She is survived by her brother Barney (Phyllis) of Loudon, son Robin, daughter-in-law, Brenda, three grandchildren, Chris (Doris), Emma, and Kevin (Savannah), and five great-grandchildren, Layne (Madison), Jordan, Bryson, Trent and Lucy. She will be missed and loved by all. Ruth will be buried in Maryville, Tennessee. No services are scheduled at this time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020