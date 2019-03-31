Theodora "Teedy" C. Dooling Passed away on 3/21/19 with her loving family by her side. She was born to Theodore & Sayde Christensen and sisters Geraldine Schultz and Elizabeth DeLamater preceded her in death. Teedy grew up in Red Lake Falls, MN and Baldwin City, KS. As a young girl, she moved from Minnesota to Kansas later returning to Minnesota where she graduated from high school. She then attended Baker University where she was a Tri Delta Sorority member. In 1948, she married E. James Bolas, Jr. Subsequently, she married Robert Dooling, 1971, who also preceded her in death. She worked for the IRS as a Commercial Account Auditor, retiring in 1989. After her retirement, she dedicated time volunteering at the Independence Regional Hospital, The Kidney Foundation, and Quilts of Valor for Veterans. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Independence, MO. She also created clothes and bedding for many children in need. While living at Tallgrass Creek for the past nine years, she enjoyed sewing, playing bridge with friends, old movies and puzzles. Teedy leaves behind two loving daughters, Janet Organ-Yoakum (David), Overland Park, KS, and Jane Bolas Glazer (Roy), Olathe, KS and grandson, Alex Organ, San Diego, CA. Family & friends are invited to attend a luncheon and remembrance in her honor April 4, 2019 at YaYa's Restaurant, 7021 W 135th St, Overland Park for family and friends from 11 AM to 2 PM. A brief service begins at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to KC Hospice House.

