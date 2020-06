Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Theodore's life story with friends and family

Share Theodore's life story with friends and family

Theodore Eugene Morris Theodore Eugene Morris - 88 of Wheatland MO. 12/1/1931- 4/20/2020 will be laid to rest 6/10/2020 at 1 PM, Maple Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store