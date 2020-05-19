Theodore F. Foster
Theodore F. Foster Theodore F. Foster, DO, of Kansas City, Mo, at 88 years old, died peacefully of natural causes, at his home. He spent his final days surrounded by his loving family. On May 15, 2020, Dad went to Jesus where he lives in everlasting glory! Ted leaves behind his wife, Anne Foster and his five children: Jackie French, Denise Davies, Mary Foster McGautha, Edward Foster and Thomas Foster. He was a proud grandfather of Jade Hamilton, Adam French, Sean French, Katie Cornelius, Shane Davies, Bella Davies, Dominic Davies, Lexi Foster, Rachel Foster and 9 great-grandchildren: Dion, Mia, Giovanni, Raelyn, Louella, Deklyn, Preslee, William and Kinsley. There will be a drive-by visitation at Mount Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO, from 10:30-12:00, on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Gravesite services follow at 12:00. (Due to limitations, please, contact family if you want to attend). More details are at www.mtmoriah.net.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.
