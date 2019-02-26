Kansas City Star Obituaries
Theodore L. DeBauge Theodore L. "Ted" DeBauge, 85, died February 22, 2019 surrounded by family and friends at his home in Prairie Village. Ted was born the son of Genevieve and Theodore DeBauge of Atchison, KS on June 25, 1933. He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Carson and is survived by his sister Rebecca DeBauge, his wife Joan and their four children; Ted (Jane), Steve (Jacki), Elizabeth (Kevin), and Matt (Susan) as well as nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held at 9:30 to 10:30 am with mass at 10:30 am on Wednesday, February 27 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W 71st St, Overland Park, KS 66204. Immediately following mass, burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, W 83rd St & Quivira Rd, Lenexa, KS 66214. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Queen of the Holy Rosary Church or Catholic Community Hospice 9740 W. 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212, https://catholiccharitiesks.org/hospice. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
