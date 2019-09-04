Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses
2000 E. 34 th Street
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses
2000 E. 34 th Street
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Theodore U. Shaw


1931 - 2019
Theodore U. Shaw Obituary
Theodore U. Shaw Theodore U. "Ted" Shaw, 88, of Kansas City, MO died August 14, 2019. Ted was born July 3, 1931 in Princeton, MO to Herbert and Juanita Shaw. He was one of Jehovah's Witness. Ted is survived by his wife of 48 years Dodie (Starns) Shaw; sister, Bettie (Shaw) Stevens and her husband Jerry and an extended spiritual family and friends. A memorial service for Ted will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses at 2000 E. 34 th Street, Kansas City, MO at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30 until time of service. Fond memories and condolences may be mailed to 3834 Genessee Kansas City, Mo 64111 or shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
