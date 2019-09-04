|
|
Theodore U. Shaw Theodore U. "Ted" Shaw, 88, of Kansas City, MO died August 14, 2019. Ted was born July 3, 1931 in Princeton, MO to Herbert and Juanita Shaw. He was one of Jehovah's Witness. Ted is survived by his wife of 48 years Dodie (Starns) Shaw; sister, Bettie (Shaw) Stevens and her husband Jerry and an extended spiritual family and friends. A memorial service for Ted will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses at 2000 E. 34 th Street, Kansas City, MO at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:30 until time of service. Fond memories and condolences may be mailed to 3834 Genessee Kansas City, Mo 64111 or shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019