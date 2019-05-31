|
|
Theresa Caroline Eakes Terry (Theresa) Eakes, of Sun City died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Eakes was born in Clifton, KS and was a registered nurse and realtor. She moved to Arizona in 1985 from Overland Park, KS and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. He husband, Phil, preceded her in death in 1999. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Margaret of Holly Lake Ranch, TX and Ann Theresa of San Antonio, TX; a son, Michael Patrick of Phoenix, AZ; and 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 31, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1612 FM 2869 Hawkins, TX 75765 at 11:00 AM, inurnment will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka, KS. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM prior to the service at Croley Funeral Home of Hawkins. Memorials may be sent to the of St. Benedicts Abbey.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2019