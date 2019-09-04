|
Theresa Marie Kipper Ebel Theresa Marie (Knipper) Ebel, age 62, ended her adventurous life journey on September 1, 2019. Theresa was born in Jacksonville, Florida on April 18, 1957. She met the love of her life, William E. Ebel Jr., in high school and they were married on February 1, 1980. Theresa was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in March of 2014. She stood in the face of cancer with perseverance, resiliency, undaunting courage and faith. She found blessings in the trials and challenges of her disease and comforted others on the same journey. She drew her energy and support from what mattered most to her her family and her friends. Theresa was an amazing friend; a dedicated and supportive wife; a caring and nurturing mother; and a loving, fun grandmother. She was a lifelong homemaker; a military spouse; a competitive swimmer; an expert paddleboarder; a snow and water skier; a reel and fly rod fisher; a triathlete, a creative artist, sculptor, and photographer; a holistic healer; a free-spirited dancer; and a yoga instructor. She owned and operated a yoga and art studio in Shawnee, Kansas for several years. Theresa enjoyed listening and dancing to music; swimming; skiing; living life in the sunshine; being present in God's creation of nature; boating at the lake; relaxing at the beach; sharing her tipi; and making her friends and family laugh. Most importantly, she was a faithful woman whose servant heart reached out and gave to others in need without hesitation or in search of recognition. Her light will continue to shine here on earth through Bill, her husband of thirty-nine years; her daughter Kathryn and her husband Patrick Botkin; her daughter Hannah and her husband Zach Passero; her son Billy; her son Joseph; and her four grandchildren, Claire, Fynn, Cooper, and Arlo. She is survived by her brother Peter Knipper and his wife Joanie; her sister Anne Knipper; her brother John Knipper and his wife Lee Ann, and her sister Beth and her husband Jay Loecken. She also leaves behind her step-mother Julia Knipper and her step-family in addition to countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly. However, she joins in heaven her parents Joe and Norma Knipper; her brother Jimmy, her niece Susan, and her nephews, Gabriel and August. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 6th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203. Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7th at the church. Theresa's request was that in lieu of flowers a donation should be made to Paltown Development Foundation (Colon Town) at 969 Diggs Road, Crownsville, MD, 21032; or to the Sisters, Servants of Mary at 800 N. 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102. Online condolences may be left at www.amosfamily.com (Amos Family Funeral Home 913-631-5566)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019