|
|
Theresa Ellen Andrews Theresa Ellen Andrews, 68, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was born Jan. 25, 1952, to Stella and Marvin Andrews who predecease her. Theresa grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Southeast High School in 1970. She received a B.A. in art from UMKC in 1974. She retired from the UMKC School of Medicine as an Education Team Coordinator and maintained friendships with many former students who appreciated the way she went above and beyond her role as academic advisor. Theresa's kindness and generosity were boundless, and she was especially focused on veterans and animals. Those mourning her loss include her brother, Charlie Andrews (Marsha), and her niece, Sarah Andrews, both of whom were with her when she passed away. She also leaves nephews, Robert (fiancee Mariah) and Brad; former sister-in-law Margaret Owensby (Darrel); other extended family and countless friends. Cremation. A memorial celebration is planned for later this spring. In Theresa's honor, please consider adopting a shelter pet or contributing to any animal shelter. Arrangements and full obituary at Park Lawn Funerals 816-523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020