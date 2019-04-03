Theresa Briseno Guerra Theresa Guerra, 94 of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday, April 6 th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8510 Wornall Rd.; burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown. Friends may call from 6-8 p, Friday, April 5 th at McGilley Midtown Chapel, with the rosary at 7:30 pm. Theresa was born May 1, 1924 and was a lifelog resident of Kansas City. She loved entertaining and welcomed all visitors to her home. She loved unconditionally and was adored by many, including her cherished "Secret Pals". She worked in retail at Woolf Brothers and Play World, as well as in real estate with her husband, Vince, the love of her life. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Juanita Briseno; her husband of 55 years, Vince Guerra, Jr.; brothers Manuel, Joseph and Peter Briseno; sisters Dolores Rios, Josephine Palmarin, Alice Barrera, Juanita Juarez and Esther Lozano. Her survivors include her children, Vince Guerra, III (the late Nancy), Theresa Opdyke (Bill), Gary Guerra and Sylvia Guerra, stepdaughter Dee Ansel; sisters Mary Lipari (Anthony) and Carmen Wilkinson (Ron); five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019