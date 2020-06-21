Theresa K. Wolkey February 14, 1940 March 13, 2020Theresa K. Wolkey, 80, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away March 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Manor Health Center in Lansdale, PA. Her Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am, Saturday, June 27th at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 900 NE Shady Lane Drive, Gladstone, MO 64118 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Activities Department at St. Mary's Manor, 701 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.