Sister Theresa "Amelia" Kramps Sister Theresa (Amelia) Kramps, BVM, 79, died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. The Funeral Rite of Committal will be Monday, May 4, 2020, in the Marian Hall Chapel. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel Cemetery. Mass in the Marian Hall Chapel on Sunday, May 10, 2020, will be celebrated in her memory. The Sharing of Memories will be held at a future date. Sister Theresa was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo., to George Julius and Isabell (Twenter) Kramps. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation on Aug. 2, 1959, from St. Aloysius, Kansas City, Mo. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1962, and final vows on July 16, 1967. Sister Theresa served as a teacher's aide at St. Therese Montessori pre-school, elementary teacher at St. Regis, computer operator at St. Vincent Child Care Center, and cook at St. Therese, all in Kansas City, Mo.; and as a school secretary and elementary teacher at St. Joseph in Wichita, Kan. She also ministered in Iowa, Minnesota, Chicago, and Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers John, Thomas, Joseph, Donald, and Henry Kramps; and sisters Dorothy Aggeler and Adelma Stock. She is survived by sisters Barbara Stock of Chestnutridge, Mo., and Amelia Lee of Lawrence, Kan.; brother-in-law Donald Aggeler of Clifton City, Mo.; sisters-in-law Linda Kramps of Blue Springs, Mo., Judy Kramps of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Judy Kramps of Olathe, Kan.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years. Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2020.