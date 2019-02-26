Theresa "Terri" M Miller Theresa "Terri" M. Miller, 61, of Shawnee, KS passed away on Feb. 23, 2019. She entered this life on September 30, 1957 to proud parents, Bernard and Marjorie Miller. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1975. Terri was the owner of Terri's Hairstyling for over 30 years. She enjoyed her job and her clients. Terri was a loyal Chiefs and K-State fan. She also enjoyed family time at the Lake of the Ozarks. Terri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Al and Catherine VanNieuwenhuyse; Al and Agnes Miller; her father, Bubba Miller; uncles, Al, Tom, Bob, Dan and Mike Miller; aunts, Bernice and Barb Miller. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Miller; sister, Susie (Jeff) Meyers; nieces, Caitlin (Tim) Kaczmarczyk; Brenna (Shane) Fiser; great nephews, John and Whitley Kaczmarczyk; Owen Fiser; uncles, Bill (Mary) VanNieuwenhuyse; John (Barb) Miller; aunts, Carole (Bob) Burns; Kathy (Mark) Gandy; Aggie (Alan) Willoughby and great aunt, Angela Verheaghe, along with many family and friends. Terri fought a good fight for many years and our world has lost a beautiful heart. She cherished her nieces, great nephews and was looking forward to the new baby Kaczmarczyk. It gives us great solace to know she is in heaven with the rest of her family. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27th, at the Amos Family Funeral Home where a rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Thursday, February 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Donations in Terri's name may be made to the St. Joseph Funeral Luncheon Fund or a . (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home (913) 631-5566)



