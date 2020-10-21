Theresa Marie Dercher Ruzick
March 10, 1928 - October 19, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Theresa Marie Dercher Ruzick 92, of Shawnee, Kansas passed away October 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 22 at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 North Sixth St., Kansas City, Kansas with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Theresa was very proud to be the youngest of twelve children, born to Louis and Mary Dercher on March 10, 1928.
She grew up in the Slovenian parish of Holy Family in KCK where she attended grade school. She went on to attend Bishop Ward High School. While at Ward, early on it became evident that Theresa was blessed with an exquisite, soprano voice. Throughout her high school years, she continued to be selected for the leading roles in musicals, operettas and voice competitions. After graduation, Theresa was awarded a voice scholarship to St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas. While attending St. Mary's, she joined the convent for about a year, then decided that was not her calling in life.
After leaving St. Mary's, she met and married Valentine Ruzick, an accomplished accordionist from Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kansas. Theresa's proud Slovenian heritage along with her husband's Croatian heritage strengthened her lifelong love of ethnic music and polka dancing.
While raising their four children, Theresa continued to pursue her vocal career. To continue to develop and perfect her vocal talent, Theresa took professional voice lessons for many years at UMKC conservatory of music. She sang for countless weddings, funerals and church musical programs. Hearing her sing the "Ave Maria" was an amazing experience. Over the years she was associated with many choirs and singing groups. She was a member of the McDowell Music Club, Sweet Adalines, The Shawnee Mission Chorale, St. Peter's Cathedral choir, St. Joseph, Shawnee choir, and was a member of many local community church choirs. Theresa has made several CDs and was a featured artist on a CD with prominent KCK accordionist Don Lipovac.
Theresa also had very creative artistic talents. Many of her paintings and sketches hung in her home for all to enjoy. Theresa had various jobs throughout her life while raising her family. She prided herself in being a teacher aid at Lowell Elementary School, and later became a cafeteria worker at St. Joseph's Catholic school.
Theresa loved children and babies. In her later years, she was totally devoted to her grandchildren and babysat at a moment's notice. She would sometimes gladly have eight grandkids at a time.
Theresa was passionate about helping and caring for others. She was a wonderful care-giver to her husband at home for many years and continued to lovingly care for him while he was in Garden Terrace nursing home for two years until his death in 2013. Everyone at the nursing home knew Theresa well, she was always wanting to help and assist others in need.
Theresa will always be remembered for her sweet personality, generous helpful nature, strong will and deep spirituality. She had a lifelong dedication to God and her Catholic faith, her family, her music and helping others.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, CNAs and the staff at Garden Terrace of Overland Park for their never-ending kindness and the compassionate care they provided her during the past two and a half years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine of 62 years, also by her parents; brothers, Louis, John, Edward, Albert and Frank Dercher; sisters, Mary Majerle, Francis Buckovaz, Josephine Springer, Agnes Dellva, Anne Price and Sally Volk. She is survived by 4 children; Karen Wetschensky (Dick) ; Val Ruzick (Sheila); Kathy Andalikiewicz (Tom); John Ruzick; grandchildren, Tracy Zager (Jon); Jennifer Liston (Brian); Lindsey Ford (Brad), Ashley Peters (Mark); Stephanie Cahill (Sean); Jonathan Andalikiewicz (Caroline); Andrew Wetschensky; and Brian Andalikiewicz. Great-grandchildren; Josie and Jace Zager; Gianna, James, Caleb and Kolbe Peters, Michael Cahill, Taylor Liston, Andie Jane Andalikiewicz and Angelina Ford. Mass to be livestreamed at www.skradski-kc.com
.