Theresa (Risalvato) Occhipinti Theresa Marie (Risalvato) Occhipinti, 93, passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Mercy Country Home Friday, June 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be 12 p.m. with the Rosary at 1 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6415 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO 64119. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Theresa was born December 3, 1925, in Kansas City, MO, to Giovanni and Gerolama (Ancona) Risalvato. In 1948 she met and married the love of her life, Natale Occhipinti. Together they raised a family of four children. Theresa is survived by her children, Salvatore and Annette Occhipinti, Nadine and Jimmy Calcara, Gerry and Randy Jackson, and Anthony and Carolyn Occhipinti; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our family wishes to thank the staff of Our Lady of Mercy Country Home for their compassionate, loving and constant attentive care. Also, we want to thank Tillie Bengimina for being such a good, loving friend to Mom during her stay. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com



