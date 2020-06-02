Theresa Smith
Theresa Smith Theresa Smith, 62, passed away May 26, 2020 in Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm Tuesday, June 2nd at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131 followed by a graveside service at 2pm at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Theresa Smith Memorial Fund c/o Muehlebach Funeral Care or an animal rescue organization of the donor's choice. Theresa was born December 5, 1957 in Omaha, NE to Charles and Johanna Growney. She retired from Wells Fargo. Theresa is survived by her husband, Rick Smith; sisters, Mary Ebberts and Christie Phelan; brothers, John Growney and wife Hengi, Pat Growney and wife Sarah and William Growney; brothers-in-law, Brian Smith and Martin Connor; sister-in-law, Maureen Haake; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Brian Growney. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
