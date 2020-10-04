Theresa Taylor

November 3, 1930 - September 21, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - My Aunt and Godmother, Theresa M. Taylor, slipped into heaven in late September. Waiting to greet her there were her parents, Charles and Helen, and her siblings, Chuck, Mary Ann, Rosemary, Tom and Delores. Left to mourn her passage are sisters Tudy, Berta, Pat and Margie, her caretakers Chris and Charlie, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.She was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas and spent her adult years in Kansas City, Mo. She worked for many years at Hallmark Cards.She earned an MBA from the UMKC School of Business. She developed and operated two businesses, a court reporting company and a tax preparation business. Her tax business ended with the 2019 tax year. She was beautiful inside and out. She was intellectually curious and always striving to learn new things. She was fluent in Spanish. She pursued physical fitness throughout her life and loved running and swimming with friends at the UMKC pool. She was widely read and politically informed. She enjoyed many a lunch with family and friends at Andre's on the Plaza. In her final days she received comfort and care from Kansas City Hospice and from her protectors, Chris and Charlie. She had only one regret. She did not live to cast her vote for Joe Biden for President. She spent her last days praying for his success and for our country. Private services will be scheduled at a later safe date. Donations in her honor may be given to Kansas City Hospice, the University of Kansas Medical Center or Redemptorist Church. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234





