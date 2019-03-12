Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Penske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese L. Penske

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Therese L. Penske Obituary
Therese L. Penske Therese Penske passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. Funeral services will be 7 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Souder Family Funeral Home with a visitation from 6-7PM. Burial will be 11 AM Thursday in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Survivors include his sons, Mark Penske and Brian Penske; daughters, Deborah Blaue, Ramona Allgaier, Karen (Anthony) Mollica, Jeanette Morero and Regina Kirch; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Condolences may be expressed at www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.