Therese L. Penske Therese Penske passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House. Funeral services will be 7 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Souder Family Funeral Home with a visitation from 6-7PM. Burial will be 11 AM Thursday in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Survivors include his sons, Mark Penske and Brian Penske; daughters, Deborah Blaue, Ramona Allgaier, Karen (Anthony) Mollica, Jeanette Morero and Regina Kirch; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Condolences may be expressed at www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019