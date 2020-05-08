Theron Crall
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theron Crall Theron (T.C.) Crall Jr. died unexpectedly in his home on May 5, 2020 in Grain Valley, MO at the age of 69. Theron is survived by his wife, Lynda; their daughter, Lisa Weber and her husband Justin; their son, Travis Crall and his wife, Pamela; and their nephew raised as their son, David Crall. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chelsea Crall, Mason and Jaxon Weber, and Hudson Crall. Theron was born on May 7, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to Theron Crall Sr. and his wife, Marcine. He graduated from Oak Grove High School Class of '68 and continued his education at CMSU. He was married to Lynda for 46 years and he owned and operated Crall Excavating for 49 years. Theron was a highly intelligent but simple man. The most important things in his life was the love of his family and his beloved dog, Louie. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Theron, was just a great guy. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
John&Linda Boyd
May 9, 2020
I have worked with and considered him a good friend for 35 years. His good nature just made you want to be around him.
GREG KUIKEN
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved