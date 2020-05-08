Theron Crall Theron (T.C.) Crall Jr. died unexpectedly in his home on May 5, 2020 in Grain Valley, MO at the age of 69. Theron is survived by his wife, Lynda; their daughter, Lisa Weber and her husband Justin; their son, Travis Crall and his wife, Pamela; and their nephew raised as their son, David Crall. He is also survived by his grandchildren Chelsea Crall, Mason and Jaxon Weber, and Hudson Crall. Theron was born on May 7, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to Theron Crall Sr. and his wife, Marcine. He graduated from Oak Grove High School Class of '68 and continued his education at CMSU. He was married to Lynda for 46 years and he owned and operated Crall Excavating for 49 years. Theron was a highly intelligent but simple man. The most important things in his life was the love of his family and his beloved dog, Louie. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store