Thomas A. Mossie Thomas A. Mossie, 66, of Greenwood, MO died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Tom was past CEO of Summit Structural Steel and a current member of Praxis Enterprises. He enjoyed SCUBA diving, flying his airplane and spending time with his family. Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, George A. Mossie, III, in 1956, John Patrick Mossie, in 1961, and parents, George W. Mossie, in 2000 and Catherine Allen Mossie, in 2002. Tom is survived by three children, Nicholas Allen Mossie (Shannon), Matthew Aaron Mossie (Katherine), and Jonathan Edward Mossie (Linda); six grandchildren; and his sister, Janet Ann Mossie. Services will include visitation at Langsford Funeral home, March 11 from 6-8 pm. A memorial mass will be held at Our Lady of Presentation on March 12 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Jude for cancer research. Burial in Mt Olivet, KCMO. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020