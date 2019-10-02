Kansas City Star Obituaries
Thomas Allen "Tom" Twigg


1946 - 2019
Thomas Allen "Tom" Twigg Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Allen Twigg Thomas "Tom" Allen Twigg, 72, of Prairie Village, KS passed away on July 25, 2019. Tom was born October 13, 1946 to Arthur and Mary Twigg in Elmhurst, IL. He is survived by his mother, Mary; his wife, Wendy; daughter, Amanda Carter-Jura; son, Andrew Twigg; sister, Cheri Murphy; three brothers, Steve, Jim and Jeff Twigg and four grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Tom's life at the home from 5:30pm 7:30pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He will be laid to rest 2:30pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Please contact the family for more information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
