Thomas Anthony DiiBon Thomas Anthony DiiBon, age 73, was called home to God on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Born on August 5, 1945 in Kansas City, MO, Tom was the son of George and Margaret DiiBon. Upon graduation from Bishop Lillis High School in 1964, Tom joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany and Turkey. After his military service, Tom went to work for the Central Intelligence Agency until he retired in 1995. In 1970, Tom married the love of his life, Mary Patricia DiiBon. Together they raised three daughters. Tom is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Christopher Gilbert of Port Tobacco, MD, Tracy and Ross Coffey of Stuttgart, Germany, and Kimberly and Brian Shrader of Culpeper, Virginia. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren: Christopher and Alex Gilbert, Taylor, Adam and Ryan Coffey, Abigail, Sarah and Josh Shrader. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary DiiBon, his father, George DiiBon, his mother, Margaret DiiBon, sisters Barbara Hochstatter and Katie Haviland and a brother, Billy DiiBon. He is survived by four brothers and three sisters: Ed DiiBon, John DiiBon, Bob DiiBon, George DiiBon, Pat Plack, Mitzie Madsen and Terry Petree, as well as many other loving family members. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th at Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Hwy., Culpeper. Praying of the Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at 10:30 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 114 East Edmondson Street, Culpeper. Internment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont by calling 434-817-6900 or at stjude.org.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 11, 2019