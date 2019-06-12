Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Thomas Anthony (Tom) Sesto Obituary
Thomas (Tom) Anthony Sesto Thomas (Tom) Anthony Sesto, 80, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 7, 2019. Tom grew up in Omaha, NE where his love for Cornhusker football began. With a house full of Go Big Red memorabilia you always knew where to find him on game days. Tom was a partner of LTD2 Engineering in Kansas City where he worked with his sons until retirement. It brought Tom joy spending time watching his grandchildren in sports activities and complete major accomplishments. He was a humble and proud father/grandfather. Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Sesto, their son, Jerry; his second wife, Deanna Sesto. He is survived by his children: Anthony, Michael, Thomas (Grace), Joseph (Leah), Karen (Jeff) grandchildren: Romano, Savannah, Alyssa, Olivia, Kari, Joey, Jared, Drew. Great Grandchildren: Ellie and Olivia; and his partner, Gloria Berry. Visitation will be held at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO at 10am with funeral to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Judes Children Cancer Research.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
