Services McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown 20 West Linwood Blvd Kansas City , MO 64111 (816) 753-6200

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas B. Sullivan III 'Tis Himself has moved on. The legend of Tom Sullivan will only grow as the stories continue to be told. Our world will be a little less colorful and a tad more boring without him. He was 79 when he passed away on May 25, 2019 during his fight against cancer. His last weeks were spent with family, telling stories, playing cards, cracking jokes, listening to music, enjoying outdoor fires, watching favorite movies, bragging about his grandchildren and continuing to charm each new person he met on his journey. Tom was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Vera Emma Huber and Thomas Bernard Sullivan II, and lived here his entire life. He attended St Therese Little Flower grade school, Rockhurst High School, and graduated from Rockhurst College in 1961 going on to UMKC law school graduating in 1964 to become a trial lawyer. Tom was one of three lawyers in Missouri to win a prestigious award recognizing Missouri trial lawyers under 30 by the Missouri Bar Foundation. "Sully" was an exceptional athlete excelling in any sport he participated in. He played football and ran track in high school, and in college he played baseball and was an intimidating guard on the basketball team. He went on to be captain of the Rockhurst College basketball team and eventually coach the team after graduation. Tom's batting average his senior year was .455 which earned him seventh place in the N.A.I.A. rankings of the nations' hitters, and he was even offered an opportunity to play in the majors. Tom passed on his love of sports by being one of the most memorable coaches at Visitation Elementary School for many years. The vastness of his accomplishments are only rivaled by his stories, he would always add a bit of color for the benefit of those who would listen. Though there were plenty of road trips to Chicago and St Louis when his kids were young, Tom didn't discover his true love for travelling and adventures until later in life. From road trips crossing both sides of the United States with his daughter visiting historic landmarks and climbing some of the highest points in the states on the route, to touring beautiful Ireland, Scotland and England with his son in Europe. Tom was always up for one more castle, one more hike and what was around the bend on the map. One of the best travelling companions a person could hope for. He enchanted all who met him with his quick wit and wide grin. Tom read more books in a week than many read in a lifetime. He had a great memory for detail, and a love of history. He enjoyed trivia and playing cards and was very fond of telling stories and jokes. He volunteered at the Seton Center for close to 15 years, and was always available to help out a friend in need. The people he leaves behind are his son Ted Sullivan and wife Emily; daughter Jessica Mitchell and husband Ben; sister Kathleen Greer and husband Norris;sister Donna Sullivan; his four beloved grandchildren Coley Sullivan, Ivy Mitchell, Oliver Mitchell and Izola Sullivan as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Please join us for a celebration of Tom Sullivan's life on June 16th. Details will be posted at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com where we also encourage you to share fond memories and stories. Memorial contributions can be directed to Benilde Hall 3220 East 23rd Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64127. Toodahloothe Squire



