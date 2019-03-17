Kansas City Star Obituaries
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Thomas C. Estes Thomas C. Estes, 71, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas. A reception will be held at his home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Memorials are suggested to the . Thomas was born on November 26, 1947 in Ames, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred (Plank) Estes. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Stovie) Estes; son, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Christine; grandchildren, Nora and Charlie; daughter, Megan; father, Paul Sr.; siblings, Paul Jr, Steve, Kathy, Jim, and their families. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019
