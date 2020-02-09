Home

Thomas D. Stalzer, DDS Thomas D. Stalzer, DDS, passed away on February 3, 2020, surrounded by close family. Born June 7, 1928, to Frank S. & Madge (Davis) Stalzer of Kansas City, KS. He was a graduate of Wyandotte H.S., served in the US Army, and graduated with a BA in Zoology, before earning his DDS from the University of Kansas City (UMKC). He was preceded in passing by his parents and brother, Frank Stalzer (Carol), of Tempe, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, P. Ann (Mountford) Stalzer, daughter, S. René Appell (Edward), grandson Daniel J. Rinehart, and nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to be made to the The family will hold a celebration of life privately.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
