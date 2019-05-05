Thomas D. "Tom" Wagner 1937 2019 Thomas D. "Tom" Wagner, 81, Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Atchison Senior Village. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. A parish and Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited on Monday, May 6th at 6:30 P.M. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to St. Patrick's Cemetery Fund or Maur Hill-Mt. Academy School or Atchison Senior Village and they may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Tom was born November 14, 1937 in Atchison County Kansas the son of Albert and Frances (Funk) Wagner. He attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. He and Deanna M. Schoenfelder were united in marriage on August 21, 1962 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Bendena, Kansas. Tom began his employment at Franz Wood Products assisting Harry Franz as a cabinet maker. He then became employed with Trans World Airlines (TWA) as a mechanic where he served for thirty three years. He also was elected an Atchison County Commissioner for two terms from 2004 until 2012. He also worked as a ticket taker at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City from the opening of the new stadium in 1972 until the mid 1980's. He was a member of St. Benedict Parish, participating at St. Patrick's Church. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Council #818 of the Knights of Columbus and the William T. Jochems General Assembly #1716 of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. He had formerly served on the State Council of the Knights of Columbus as Family Life Director and formerly as a school board member of the former Mt. Saint Scholastica Academy. He was also a member of the Kansas National Guard. Survivors include his wife of fifty six years, Deanna Wagner, three sons, Wallace J. "Wally" Wagner, Atchison, KS; Timothy "Tim" Wagner, Atchison, KS; Larry E. (Julie) Wagner, Shawnee, KS; two daughters, Rhonda M. (Greg) Wolters, Talala, OK; Roberta A. (Robert) Kreicbergs, Olathe, KS; two brothers, Phil (Janice) Wagner, Kingwood, TX; Terry (Liz)Wagner, Atchison, KS; two sisters, Corrine Frakes, Atchison, KS; Marion (Paul) Blodig, Atchison, KS; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Chambers, Joan Kramer and Theresa Wagner.

