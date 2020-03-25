Kansas City Star Obituaries
Thomas Daniel "Dan" Dutton

Thomas Daniel "Dan" Dutton Obituary
Thomas "Dan" Daniel Dutton Thomas "Dan" Daniel Dutton, 76, of Olathe, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Health Care Resort of Olathe. He was born on June 27, 1943 to Willie and Bessie (Davis) Dutton at Jasper, AL. Thomas is survived by his son, Timothy W. Dutton, daughter Patty Sharp, grand-daughter Jessica Nelson, great-grandsons Aiden Ritch and Braxton Spears, his step-children Wesley Bohrn, Doug Bohrn, Kevin Bohrn, and Tanisha Flewelling. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Ed and Lavert Dutton. Private family services will be held. To view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020
