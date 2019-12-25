Home

Thomas E. Alcox Thomas E. Alcox, 89 of Independence died Monday, December 23, 2019 at John Knox Village Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 am Monday, December 30, 2019 at Redemptorist Fathers Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Tom is survived by his son, Dr. Thomas Alcox, his wife Michelle, and their children, Kaitlin Alcox and Brett Alcox. See the complete obituary at www.cmgilleymidtownchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019
