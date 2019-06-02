Thomas E. Mailliard Thomas E. Mailliard, 70, of Prairie Village, KS, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at home. Memorial services will be held at 2pm on Thursday, June 6th at Village Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Village Presbyterian Church Food Pantry. Tom was born on Sept. 3, 1948 in Oak Park, IL to Larry and Henrietta Mailliard. After the family moved to Prairie Village, Tom attended St. Anne's grade school and graduated from Rockhurst High School. He then went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame in 1970. Two days before his graduation, Tom married the first and last love of his life, Deborah, in the log chapel on the campus of Notre Dame. Tom spent the majority of his career as President of Mailliard's Inc. men's clothiers. He served as President for both the Shawnee Mission Rotary and the Johnson County Safe Home. Tom also served for many years on the Johnson Country Cancer Gala committee and served on the board at Indian Hills Country Club. First and foremost, Tom loved his family dearly. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing golf with Deborah, going to sporting events and dance recitals of his grandchildren, and volunteering at the Village Food Pantry. Tom was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife Deborah, son Bryan (Shannon) Mailliard and their two daughters Lily Kathleen and Paige Veronica, and his daughter Laura (Jon) Strongman and their three children Grace Gayle, Tyler Thomas, and Benjamin Mailliard. "Poppy" battled pancreatic cancer for 3 years. As with everything in his life, he faced it with determination, strength, and grace. In the end, his life is not defined by the cancer but by his kind heart, his generous spirit and his love for his family. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 2, 2019