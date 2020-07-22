Thomas E. Moore, Sr. May 31, 1931 To July 18, 2020 Tom was born in Gary, Indiana in May 31, 1931 to Marie and Vernon Moore. From the beginning, Tom's life was destined to be full and dedicated to family. He grew up with 5 siblings and had 5 children of his own. Tom was proceeded in death by the love of his life, his "girl" of 63 years, Rosemary. He is survived by his grateful children: Kathleen Boas, Maureen Hert (James), Charleen Cunningham (Chris), Laureen Caffarelli (Robert), Thomes E. Moore, Jr. (Tracy) and 10 adoring grandchildren: Jennifer Harlan, Ryan Boas, James Hert, Jr., Meghan Baker, Amanda Hert, Nicholas Cunningham, Lindsay Hert, Callahan Caffarelli, Ivan Moore, and Brogan Caffarelli. Tom was also blessed to have 4 great-grandchildren: Ashley, Charlotte, and Andrew Harlan and Sadie Blair Baker. Also surviving is his quiet companion Harriett "The" dog. Tom spent his life as a true family man. He worked hard for more than 50 years in the retail grocery business to provide for his family. Moving many times throughout the country to further his career added to his success and advancement opportunities. From apprentice meat cutter to executive and even owning his own stores. Tom brought along brothers-in-law, nephews, friends, kids and grandkids to work with him. Most importantly, every grandchild did "the trick" with grandpa. Ever the ultimate family man, Tom spent his time with Rosemary and the kids, and eventually his grandchildren. He always had time to throw the ball, cheat the kids at cards AND PLAY Rock, Scissors Paper, tell the wrong movie endings, play "beat up", find submarines at the dunes, go sledding and ice skating. He watched endless motocross races and swim meets, attended daddy-daughter dances and school plays, took you out to Dairy Queen, sneaked in puppies that never got to stay and took many family vacations. Once Tom had grandchildren, you would find him on the sidelines watching EVERY football, t-ball, baseball, rugby, soccer and volleyball game. He never missed a grandchild's dance recital, graduation, birthday, school event and eventually some weddings. He became everyone's grandpa when he drove school car pool. Dad, we will forever remember you for the love you had for our mother, for us and for God. We know all the good things we have in us and give to our families came from you and mom. Thank you is not enough. We love you and hope we made you proud. We are proud to be your family. Say "Hi" to Mom. Visit the family on July 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Langsford Funeral Home, Lees Summit, MO. Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation on July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the mass, the family invites everyone to a luncheon in celebration of Tom's life at Smoke Brewing Company, at 209 SE Main St., Lee's Summit, MO. NOTE: We will be practicing social distancing at the viewing as well as the mass and luncheon, so please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tom's name to Children's Mercy Hospital, Furry Kids Refuge or KC Hospice. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700