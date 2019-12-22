|
|
Thomas F. Morris Thomas F. Morris, a dedicated educator, a proud and concerned father, grandfather and great grandfather, and a devoted and loving husband died at the age of 93 on December 20, 2019. "So live that when" During World War II he fought on the front lines of Northern Europe as a reconnaissance trooper / gunner of the 4th Calvary Group, US Army. "We few, we happy few on Saint Crispin's day." His career as an educator extended over 50 years. He taught in Kansas City, Kansas at Northwest Junior, Wyandotte, and the KCK Junior College. As a graduate student, he taught adult classes for KU Extension and also for the American Banking Institute. His graduate research in English grammar and linguistics at KU enabled him to accept a position as senior editor of language and grammar textbooks for Ginn publishers in Boston. He returned to Kansas City and worked as an English language consultant and later as a junior college English instructor for the Kansas City, Missouri public school system. During his tenure at Longview Community College as a faculty member for 30 years, he taught classes in composition, literature, film and humanities. For his outstanding instruction in the humanities, Thomas was honored by the Sigma Alpha Iota Alumnae Chapter as a Friend of the Arts. One day late in 1997 after his last class, he closed the covers of his beloved books, emptied his desk and files, shredded his notes, and became a professor emeritus, MCC. "Rosebud!" Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Dixie Lou O'Connor; his two sons, Thomas Connor and John Kevin; his daughter-in-law, Nancy; his two grandchildren, Andrew Connor Morris and Jenna Marie Hauschild, his great granddaughters Ella and Victoria Hauschild, and their father Shane Hauschild. Visitation will be 4-6PM, Monday, December 23 at Keystone United Methodist Church, 406 W. 74th St., Kansas City, MO; private graveside service of remembrances and final goodbyes by the family in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Women's Committee/O'Connor-Morris Scholarship Fund. "it tolls for thee." Arr: Park Lawn Funeral Home 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019