Thomas Fredrick (Fred) Roberts Thomas Fredrick (Fred) Roberts, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on June 28, 2020. He was born December 6, 1932 in Olathe, Kansas to James Harold (Bugs) Roberts and Dessie Estelle (Benton) Roberts. He graduated from John P. St. John Memorial High School in Olathe, Kansas in 1950. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Kansas City in 1961. Fred was a veteran of the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant. On July 17, 1954 he married Amy Lee Butts; to that union four children were born. Fred was a longtime employee of the Business Men's Assurance Company of America, retiring in 1987. In 1988 he embarked on a second career as office manager at Wolf Creek Golf Links, Inc. retiring in 2008. During the 1960s and 1970s, Fred served two terms on the Olathe USD 233 Board of Education. He spent many years keeping basketball statistics for Olathe High School (Olathe North) and Olathe South High School. Fred loved golf, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed coaching youth baseball. As a Grandpa, he loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Fred was a quiet and gentle man who impacted the lives of all he came in contact with. Fred is survived by his wife Amy Roberts, daughters Evelyn (Doug) Templeton of Stewartsville, Missouri, and Susan (Rick) Syring of Fort Garland, Colorado, son James 'Jay' (Penny) Roberts of Paola, Kansas, and daughter-in-law Valorie Roberts of Kansas City, Kansas. His legacy continues with his twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren, also his two brothers, Jim Roberts and Ken (Joyce) Roberts. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Roberts, and son Douglas Roberts. To leave a special message for Fred's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 3, 2020.
