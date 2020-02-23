Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Way
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Way

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Way Obituary
Thomas G. Way Thomas G. Way, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A visitation will be from 9 am - 10 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Amos Family Funeral Home with a service to start at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. He was born on September 18, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gordon and Violet Way. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Hedy Way and a brother Benjamin. He is survived by his children; Teresa Clayton, Gordon Way, Julie Baird, Laura Wathen and Mary Nelson; a brother, Walter; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -