Thomas G. Way Thomas G. Way, 92, of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A visitation will be from 9 am - 10 am, Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Amos Family Funeral Home with a service to start at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. He was born on September 18, 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri to Gordon and Violet Way. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Hedy Way and a brother Benjamin. He is survived by his children; Teresa Clayton, Gordon Way, Julie Baird, Laura Wathen and Mary Nelson; a brother, Walter; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2020