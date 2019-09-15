|
|
Thomas Gordon Kelly III Kansas City, Kansas - August 23, 2019, age 87. Loving husband of the late Virginia (O'Brian). Dearest father of J Claibourne (Elaine), the late Saliann (Dan) Siwulec, Elizabeth (Ralph) Richardson, T Gordon IV (Karen) and Molly (Mike) Servais. Stepfather to Andy MacGregor (Sherri), Charles MacGregor (Sherie), Peter MacGregor (Chrissie) and Virginia Aylesworth (Randy Bloomfield). Loving grandfather to Kelly, Eliza, Elliot, Katy, Anna, Connor, Ryan, Samuel, Maggie and Claire and step grandfather to Christopher, Patrick, John, Caitlin, Keelyn, Matthew, Megan, Emily and William. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saliann Kelly Siwulec Memorial Fund: https://www.arttrek.org/sals-memorial-fund. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Hillcrest Covenant Church, 8801 Nall Ave. Prairie Village, KS 66207
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019