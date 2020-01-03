Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Thomas Dolezal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father Thomas H. Dolezal

Father Thomas H. Dolezal Obituary
Father Thomas H. Dolezal Father Thomas H. Dolezal, 75, priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas passed away January 1, 2020. Wake services will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday January 3. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa, KS followed by a visitation until 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday January 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass and the interment will be in Axtell, KS at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions either to the Catholic Education Foundation and/or the s. Father Tom was born November 19, 1944, in Fort Lewis, WA to Joseph and Anna Marie (Henrich) Dolezal. He was a graduate of Bishop Miege High School in 1962, Conception Seminary College in 1966, Mt. St. Bernard Seminary in 1969 and Aquinas Institute in 1970 and was ordained a priest on May 22, 1970. Father Tom served in the parishes of Christ the King, KCK; Cure of Ars, Leawood; St. Malachy, Beattie; St. John the Baptist, Greeley; St. Michael, Axtell; Holy Trinity, Lenexa; Sacred Heart, Emporia and Holy Spirit in Overland Park. After retiring Father Tom helped in parishes around the Archdiocese and was currently serving as Pastor Emeritus at Holy Trinity in Lenexa. Father Tom also served as the Regional Pastoral Leader for the Nemaha-Marshall Region, Associate Family Life Director for Johnson County and twice was the State Chaplain for the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his three brothers, John (Jeannie), Evanston, IN; Robert (Beth), Manhattan, IL and William (Sue) Dolezal, Ankeny, IA, 4 nephews, 4 nieces, 3 grandnephews and 3 grandnieces. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020
