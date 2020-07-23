1/1
Thomas H. Norman Jr.
Thomas H. Norman Jr. Thomas H. Norman Jr., 79, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on July 1, 2020, reuniting with his beloved wife, Robin Norman, in God's kingdom. Tom was born the son of Thomas H. Norman, Sr. and Dorothy Ann McDonald-Norman on February 14, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Rockhurst High School and went on to college at St. Louis University, Loyola University and Loyola University New Orleans. Mr. Norman returned to Rockhurst High School and enjoyed a fulfilling career of over 30 years teaching theology. He was a consummate scholar who's dedication and inquisitive nature inspired many and was loved by all. He and Robin were members of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. He is survived by his children; Joshua Norman and Katherine Heideman as well as his brother, Pat Norman and his sister, Valerie Kibler. He will forever live in our hearts as a teacher, scholar, mentor, husband, father, and most of all a friend

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Tom was a wonderful friend to all. A kind, generous and gentle soul, always with a twinkle in his eye. Rest in peace and enjoy the company of Robin and God.
Ann Lehane
Friend
July 23, 2020
When I first met Tom I thought for sure he was a Jesuit! His beard, his clothes, manerisms, and his actions all exemplified many of the great Jesuits I have had the privilege of working with. Tom was among the greatest examples of a contemplative in action, living the gospel and loving Jesus every step of the way. God Bless you Tom!
Kevin Campbell
Coworker
July 23, 2020
The question in the box is what would I like to say about Mr Norman, what is there not to say about Tom Norman. That smile of his, the tip of his head, and his so genuine belly laughs left everyone in the room just feeling pretty darn good!!!! He was so very kind, na'er had a cross word about others, and loved like no one else I know! He and Robin were truly a pair and they are now complete again. I will always treasure my friendship, true friendship, with Tom and Robin, and oh how you are missed
Cindy Hopewell
Friend
