Thomas H. Norman Jr. Thomas H. Norman Jr., 79, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on July 1, 2020, reuniting with his beloved wife, Robin Norman, in God's kingdom. Tom was born the son of Thomas H. Norman, Sr. and Dorothy Ann McDonald-Norman on February 14, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Rockhurst High School and went on to college at St. Louis University, Loyola University and Loyola University New Orleans. Mr. Norman returned to Rockhurst High School and enjoyed a fulfilling career of over 30 years teaching theology. He was a consummate scholar who's dedication and inquisitive nature inspired many and was loved by all. He and Robin were members of St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church. He is survived by his children; Joshua Norman and Katherine Heideman as well as his brother, Pat Norman and his sister, Valerie Kibler. He will forever live in our hearts as a teacher, scholar, mentor, husband, father, and most of all a friend
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.