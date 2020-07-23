The question in the box is what would I like to say about Mr Norman, what is there not to say about Tom Norman. That smile of his, the tip of his head, and his so genuine belly laughs left everyone in the room just feeling pretty darn good!!!! He was so very kind, na'er had a cross word about others, and loved like no one else I know! He and Robin were truly a pair and they are now complete again. I will always treasure my friendship, true friendship, with Tom and Robin, and oh how you are missed



Cindy Hopewell

Friend